DRW Securities LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178,819 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF accounts for about 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 614,970 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 239,096 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 571,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 124,324 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.17. 210,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,880. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

