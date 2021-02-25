DRW Securities LLC Grows Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 405,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,788,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.61. 597,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,159. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $115.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82.

