DRW Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Diageo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $164.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,641. The company has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $170.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

