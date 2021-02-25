DRW Securities LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,350,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 191,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter.

SDS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 519,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

