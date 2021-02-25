DRW Securities LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 3,335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares during the period.

Shares of ENOR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.18. 10,060 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

