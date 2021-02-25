DRW Securities LLC Increases Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775,000 shares during the period. Aptose Biosciences accounts for about 1.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned 8.98% of Aptose Biosciences worth $34,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 61.3% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 258,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,125 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 257,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 23.8% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 3,430,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 658,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. 6,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,139. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

