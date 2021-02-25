DRW Securities LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 572,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,961,000 after buying an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 77.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

URTH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.99. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $119.36.

