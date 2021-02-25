DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.55 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,456,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 122,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,880 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after acquiring an additional 655,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $89.73. 224,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.