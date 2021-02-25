DRW Securities LLC Invests $3.28 Million in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF comprises 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter.

KSA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 5,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,906. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.

