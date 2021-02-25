DRW Securities LLC Invests $3.56 Million in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

THD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

