DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.25. 49,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,251. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,058 shares of company stock worth $13,515,331 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.