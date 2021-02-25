DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 142,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,655,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,025,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 67,430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,641,000 after purchasing an additional 262,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 133,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,397. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.51.

