DRW Securities LLC Purchases 281,864 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 680.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,864 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 1.0% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $27,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,697 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,567,000 after acquiring an additional 154,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,437. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.