DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,160,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,328,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 479.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter.

ESPO traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.29. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,151. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

