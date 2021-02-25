DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,510,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,334,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,327,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,232. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

