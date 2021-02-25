DRW Securities LLC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNA. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.90. 136,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $105.13.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.