DRW Securities LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.37% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIGR. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

EIGR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,809. The company has a market cap of $343.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

