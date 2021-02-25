DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 231.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

EWH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 259,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,961. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.