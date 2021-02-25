DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $137.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

DTE stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.36. 3,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

