DubaiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $25,530.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00020635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006484 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

