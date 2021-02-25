Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.98 or 0.00502944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00067239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00081080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00057743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.00483719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00072756 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

