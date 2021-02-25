Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 166.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

