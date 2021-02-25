Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,063 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $102.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

