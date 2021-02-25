Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) SVP Dwight L. Jacobs Sells 1,802 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DUK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $101.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

