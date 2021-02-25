Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 615.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,185 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 122,673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

DRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

