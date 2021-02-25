Duke Realty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 934% compared to the average daily volume of 267 call options.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 112,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,021. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. Duke Realty has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 59,526 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

