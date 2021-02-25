Dune Network (DUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,792.00

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Dune Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dune Network has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $2,792.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dune Network has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00484214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00064503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00079406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $214.91 or 0.00456902 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 456,296,616 coins and its circulating supply is 439,770,970 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars.

