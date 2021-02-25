Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.32 ($39.20).

DUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €33.88 ($39.86) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €34.13 and its 200 day moving average is €29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a twelve month high of €35.60 ($41.88). The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.56.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

