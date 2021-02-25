Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Dycom Industries worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DY. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 161.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 64,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $93.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

