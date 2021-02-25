Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 84,160 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

