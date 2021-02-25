Dynamic (DYN) 1-Day Volume Tops $19,453.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Dynamic has a market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $19,453.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,071.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.80 or 0.03156469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00371933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.01037346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.18 or 0.00425263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00392222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.73 or 0.00256479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00023068 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,304,118 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

