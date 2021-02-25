Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.02% of Dynatrace worth $490,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after purchasing an additional 702,836 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,048,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 351,146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,631 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE DT opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 185.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,968,025 shares of company stock valued at $440,806,421. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

