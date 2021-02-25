Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $2.90. Dynatronics shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 672,491 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DYNT. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.31% of Dynatronics worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.