e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 4,490% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $25.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00386988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,975,166 coins and its circulating supply is 17,152,867 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

