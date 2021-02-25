Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $345.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

