Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Richard Ross Stewart Sells 3,924 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $5.44 on Thursday, hitting $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 533,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $129.92.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.