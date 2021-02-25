Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05).

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth $88,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

