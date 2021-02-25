Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:ECC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. 99,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,057. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.