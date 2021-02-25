East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) (CVE:EW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.08

East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) (CVE:EW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 185150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.64.

East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) Company Profile (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,000,000 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.