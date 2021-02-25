Easterly Government Properties’ (DEA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

DEA opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 162.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

