Easterly Government Properties’ (DEA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
DEA opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 162.71 and a beta of 0.45.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
