Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

