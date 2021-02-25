Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $18.21. 14,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,294. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,589,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,381,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

