Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox Sells 20,280 Shares

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE EMN traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $110.54. 15,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $114.36.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
