Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox Sells 20,280 Shares

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE EMN traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $110.54. 15,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.