easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 77,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,553. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

