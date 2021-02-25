easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 77,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,553. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

