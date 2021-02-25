easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.63 ($11.45).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 987.09 ($12.90) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 794.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 686.45. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214.30 ($15.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

