Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 253.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $132.68 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $133.92. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

