Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.91. 14,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 9,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

