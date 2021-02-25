Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%.

Eaton Vance stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 30,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.