Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.70. 174,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 249,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

