Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.90

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as low as $8.88. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 677,988 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

